Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 85,905 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

