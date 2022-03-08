Gourmet Galaxy 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $102,120.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $346,528.53 and $102,120.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00034204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00105265 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

