Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires 103 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up about 1.4% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,952,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,345. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.80 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,900 shares of company stock worth $17,462,217. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.