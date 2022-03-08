Grandview Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Etsy by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 517,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,605,000 after acquiring an additional 375,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Etsy by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,192,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,518,000 after acquiring an additional 281,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Etsy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total transaction of $2,886,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,718 shares of company stock worth $32,779,329 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $138.43. 3,538,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,628. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

