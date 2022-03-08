Grandview Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises about 0.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 24.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,167,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $137,835,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NET traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.15. 5,235,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,835. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 601,752 shares of company stock valued at $71,903,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

