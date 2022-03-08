Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,113,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,290,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,128. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

