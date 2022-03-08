Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,951 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 63,415 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $91,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $222.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,818. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $208.24 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

