Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,485,000 after acquiring an additional 224,161 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 82,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

APD traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,740. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.