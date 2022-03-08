Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

GTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of GTN opened at $22.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

In related news, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,055,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after acquiring an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gray Television by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,849,000 after buying an additional 305,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,896,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after buying an additional 64,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

