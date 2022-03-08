Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Declares Dividend of GBX 42

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GRG opened at GBX 2,261 ($29.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,747.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,937.70. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 2,022.82 ($26.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,443 ($45.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

