Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

GRFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,238. Grifols has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Grifols by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,907,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,407,000 after buying an additional 1,932,123 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Grifols by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,240,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,731,000 after buying an additional 1,831,499 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,983,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,042,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 673,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

