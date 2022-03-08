Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Sells $69,946.77 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.