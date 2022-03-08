Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,378 shares of company stock worth $2,531,521 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

NYSE GPI opened at $185.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.00 and a 1 year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.