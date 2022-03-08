Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $20.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research firms have commented on TV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,130 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 134,256 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $13,746,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,953,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 420.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,399,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

TV traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $9.53. 2,776,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,319. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.26. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

