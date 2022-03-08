Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Update

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 45,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $429.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on GNTY. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

