Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,554,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after acquiring an additional 818,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GH. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.