Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,554,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after acquiring an additional 818,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on GH. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
