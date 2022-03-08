Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.29. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 922,205 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on HNRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $110.51 million, a P/E ratio of -180.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
