Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.29. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 922,205 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HNRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.51 million, a P/E ratio of -180.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.