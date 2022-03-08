Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Sells $762,250.90 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) EVP Eric Carre sold 21,841 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $762,250.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HAL traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. 34,342,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,405,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,743 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Halliburton by 120,232.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Halliburton by 168.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

