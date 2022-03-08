Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stake Cut by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,785,000 after purchasing an additional 426,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 920,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,037,000 after purchasing an additional 118,170 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 377,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,071,000 after buying an additional 64,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of HLNE opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $94.05.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

