Handshake Price Reaches $0.18 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $82.67 million and $338,179.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,461.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.54 or 0.06589880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00259367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.17 or 0.00725859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00068384 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.00415335 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00306758 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 471,850,736 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

