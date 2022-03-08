Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $5.44. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 229,486 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMY. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after buying an additional 240,975 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 980,688 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 267,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,290,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

