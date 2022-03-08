Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 7,449 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total transaction of C$1,177,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,815.40.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00.

TSE CM opened at C$156.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$159.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$150.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$122.21 and a 1 year high of C$167.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$168.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

