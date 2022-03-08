HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atreca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.65.

BCEL stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Atreca has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atreca by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,960,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca in the fourth quarter worth about $2,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atreca by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atreca by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 339,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Atreca by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

