HC Wainwright Trims ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Target Price to $54.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADCT has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.45. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $964.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.