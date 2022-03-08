Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Lowered to $34.50

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.50 to $34.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 223.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 34,773 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 43.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $330,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

