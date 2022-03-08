HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $73.80

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.80 and traded as low as $54.13. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $55.16, with a volume of 209 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.80.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)
