Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.04 Million

Analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $88.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.45 million to $101.00 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $47.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $424.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $382.48 million to $473.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $451.28 million, with estimates ranging from $430.07 million to $489.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,918,000 after buying an additional 218,605 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,830,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 461,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 209,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,752. The firm has a market cap of $344.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

