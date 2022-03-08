Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. 599,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,613,122. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,985 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,379,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,613,000 after acquiring an additional 288,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

