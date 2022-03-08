Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.030-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.490 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.88.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

