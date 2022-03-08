HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires 224 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.0% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.56. The stock had a trading volume of 157,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $207.14 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

