HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $2.32 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $113,916,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,051. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.85 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day moving average of $142.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

