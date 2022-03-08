HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,080 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.91. The stock had a trading volume of 532,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,997. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

