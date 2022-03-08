Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Truist Financial

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.89% from the stock’s previous close.

HGV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 2.06. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

