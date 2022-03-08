Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $4.33

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.22. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 13,841 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $922.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.17.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum acquired 81,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,135,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,503. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

