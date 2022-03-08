HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 19.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

HomeStreet Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.