HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Up 35.2% in February

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 103,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $84,170.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $50,406.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $620,801. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after acquiring an additional 53,318 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

HTBI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. 689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.62. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%. Analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

