Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $816.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

