Horizon Protocol Price Tops $0.0519 on Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $86,955.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.22 or 0.06636052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,629.11 or 1.00087119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046462 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

