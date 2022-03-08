Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a hold rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $483.13.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $426.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.67. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Humana by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

