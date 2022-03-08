Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $218.73 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

