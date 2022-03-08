Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUT. raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of HUT opened at $4.93 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $836.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

