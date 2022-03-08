iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Acquired by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBDO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,637,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 108,515 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 229,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 228,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 381,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 554,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,838. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76.

