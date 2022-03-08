Identiv, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Identiv in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $15.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08. Identiv has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $340.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1,533.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

In related news, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $424,558.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

