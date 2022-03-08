IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 5,113 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 741.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 46.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,185,000 after purchasing an additional 221,275 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $69,649,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 598.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 188,410 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $1,158,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,075 shares of company stock valued at $64,994,269 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.