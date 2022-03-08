IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.17 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 70.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average is $153.82. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.27 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.