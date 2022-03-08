IFP Advisors Inc Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,259,526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,978,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 320,040 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,613 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 76,980 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 82,789 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,775 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUSA opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

