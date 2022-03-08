IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 762.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.10. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,552,190 shares of company stock valued at $199,773,222 over the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.