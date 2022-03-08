IFP Advisors Inc Sells 280 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kellogg by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $58.11 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on K shares. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,398. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

