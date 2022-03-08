IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA reduced its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $447,732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IHS Markit by 50.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,794 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 80.9% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,442,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG increased its position in IHS Markit by 34.5% during the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,628,000 after purchasing an additional 982,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE INFO remained flat at $$108.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.81 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

