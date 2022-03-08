Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IKNA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $37.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $83,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $121,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $400,764 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.